1 dead, 6 injured in Busay, Cebu City road mishap 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One person died while six others were injured in a vehicular accident along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Busay here past 2 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Police Staff Sergeant Ador Bacalso of Mabolo police station said the victims were call center agents who were coming from a popular hangout spot overlooking Metro Cebu.

They were on board a pickup type Suzuki Multicab driven by Dashiell Antipuesto, 25, from Barangay Hipodromo, who is now in a critical condition.

The casualty was identified as Roy Vincent Palomar, 32, from Barangay Kasambagan. He was seated at the front passenger seat that suffered the most damage during impact.

The other injured passengers were those seated at the pickup bed. They were thrown out of the vehicle and landed on the roadside due to the impact.

They were identified as Apple Nangka, 24; Dale Angelo Pantirople, 24; Jean Rosell, 26; Ferliz Mae Fajardo, 23; and Carla Songalya, 23.

Bacalso told CDN Digital that the group on board the multicab were going down from the Tops View Deck, traversing the highway heading to Barangay Lahug.

Bacalso said that when the vehicle reached a curved area of the highway, Antipuesto lost control of the vehicle and went straight, hitting a tree.

Upon the arrival of the emergency rescue team, the victims were immediately rushed to Chong Hua Hospital and Perperual Succour Hospital.

Palomar didn’t make it alive as he got pinned at the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Bacalso said Palomar is now in Saint Francis Funeral homes along N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City. /bmjo