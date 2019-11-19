TEAM mulling to allow trucks straight access to Cansaga Bay Bridge from D.M. Cortes Street

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Trucks weighing at least 4,500 kilograms may soon be allowed to go straight to the Cansaga Bay Bridge from D.M. Cortes Street (formerly Plaridel Street).

According to an advisory of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), the move is to ensure the entire stretch of Cansaga Bay Bridge, D.M. Cortes Street, Soriano Street and Ouano Avenue a 24/7 cargo corridor.

The Team also said the new scheme will lessen the volume of cargo trucks that ply on the main highway, which is supposed to be a passenger transport corridor.

“This scheme will lessen the volume of trucks currently opting to use the Cebu North Road, which is also designated as a Passenger Transport Corridor as provided in the Comprehensive Landuse Plan (CLUP) of Mandaue City,” the Team said in its advisory.

The traffic management office, however, has yet to announce the implementation of this new scheme, pending the reconfiguration of the traffic light system programming and hardware adjustments.

Last September 22, 2019, Team imposed a new traffic scheme prohibiting straight access for all vehicles from Cansaga and D.M. Cortes or make a left turn to U.N. Avenue on their way to the M.C. Briones Street (national highway).

The move was to provide free-flowing traffic for vehicles coming from and heading to Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Motorists from D.M Cortes Street were instead directed to make a right turn to UN Avenue and make a U-turn underneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge before rejoining traffic flow on the opposite lane of UN Avenue to either go straight to M.C. Briones Street or make a right turn to the Cansaga bridge. /bmjo