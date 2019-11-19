Australian firm proposes joint venture with Cebu City gov’t for waste management facility

CEBU CITY — An Australian company has proposed a joint venture with the Cebu City government for a waste management facility.

Anthony Aucone, chief executive officer of NextGen NRG, met with Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella Tuesday noon (November 19) to discuss their proposal.

Aucone said their proposed waste management system would not have any emission and would not involve incineration of garbage.

He said the wastes would be processed into biodiesel, which could be used for fuel.

Also, Aucone said the proposed facility could process water from food wastes, which could be used to water plants and other purposes.

The mayor told Aucone to discuss details of their proposal with City Administrator Floro Casas and City Treasurer Jerone Castillo.

Aucone told CDN Digital that they were offering a waste management system that would control the waste problem in Cebu City.

Also, the company would also look at how they could offer a system to address the water supply problem in Cebu, he said.

Aucone said that some of the wastes could be made into biodiesel compound.

He stressed that he discussed with the mayor only their initial concept.

“We’re in the early stages, at the moment, to understand what wastes you have so we can put a proposal together,” Aucone added.

He added that they would still have to study the types of wastes available in Cebu City so they could come up with specific solutions.

According Aucone, if the joint venture would be realized, it would provide technology and create jobs for the city./dbs