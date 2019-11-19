Cebu City Council eyes 50% savings on electricity bill for street lights

CEBU CITY — The Cebu City Sangguniang Panglungsod aims to cut down electricity bill for the city’s streetlighting by replacing sodium lamps with light emitting diode (LED) ones.

The council discussed the proposed replacement during the Citizens Hour portion of their weekly session.

Cebu City pays around P12 million to Visayan Electric Company monthly for the electricity consumption of the city’s street lights.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama then created an ad hoc committee to conduct a survey to determine the exact number and location of the city’s street lights.

Rama designated Councilor Antonio Cuenco as chairman of the committee. The other members are Councilors Raymond Garcia, Edu Rama and Alvin Dizon, Engineer Joel Biton of the Department of Public Services, the Cebu City Management Information Computer Services and the Visayan Electric.

The three-month survey on the city’s street lights will start on January 1.

The committee will be required to submit to the council an update on the street lights survey every last session of the month, starting January 2020.

Garcia said the project would be implemented without a separate allocation from the city.

The winning bidder for the project would be the one to shoulder the initial replacement costs, he said.

The winning bidder would be paid from the savings generated on the city’s electricity bill, Garcia added.

To recall, a similar proposal has been pushed by the councilor Nestor Archival in 2016 during the previous city council./dbs