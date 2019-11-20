Vice Mayor Rama calls for resumption of Cebu City night market

CEBU CITY—Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, called on the executive branch to resume the downtown night market here.

The vice mayor noted that it has already been six months since the night market was suspended.

Read: Night market in downtown Cebu City temporarily suspended

In a privilege speech during the Tuesday session of the City Council, Rama noted the delay in resuming the night market, which has affected the livelihood of the concerned street vendors.

“I wish that this August body, perhaps in one of our gatherings with the mayor, he has to be reminded that there’s a need to address this correctly,” he said.

The vice mayor also urged those involved in identifying who could sell at the night market to include the original vendors.

Rama, however, suggested that it should be located at the Carbon market area if done every night.

He noted that having the night market in Colon St. should only be done on special occasions, such as during the Sinulog Festival every January.

The vice mayor stressed that politics should not be considered in making any decision on the night market.

He also noted that suggestions of having night market moved to midnight was anti-poor since there would be few customers at the time.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella had suspended the night market on July 5 because he wanted to have a clear system on the collection of fees from the street vendors.

Read: Labella on temporary suspension of night market: We want to ensure a better collection system

Labella also wanted to look into reports that some individuals were taking advantage of the night market.

Raquel Arce, head of the Public Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe), earlier said that around 300 vendors were affected by the night market suspension. /bmjo