Photo play of farmers’ booths joining the Agri-Bonanza at Plaza Sugbo
CEBU CITY — The Agri-Bonanza 2019 gathers 28 upland barangays to display their agricultural products at the Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City.
The Cebu city government event aims to provide a venue to showcase the farmers’ produce so that hotels and restaurants could see what they could source from the farmers.
Here are some of the farmers’ booths at the Plaza Sugbo for the 3-day Agri-Bonanza 2019.
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.