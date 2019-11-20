Photo play of farmers’ booths joining the Agri-Bonanza at Plaza Sugbo

November 20,2019 - 02:52 PM

CEBU CITY — The Agri-Bonanza 2019 gathers 28 upland barangays to display their agricultural products at the Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City.

The Cebu city government event aims to provide a venue to showcase the farmers’ produce so that hotels and restaurants could see what they could source from the farmers.

Here are some of the farmers’ booths at the Plaza Sugbo for the 3-day Agri-Bonanza 2019.

Barangay Lusaran booth. |Irene Sino Cruz

 

One of the booths of the Agri-Bonanza 2019 at the Plaza Sugbo. |Irene Sino Cruz

 

Barangay Pulangbato’s booth. | Irene Sino Cruz

 

This is one of the booths of the farmers from Cebu City’s upland barangays at the City’s Agri-Bonanza 2019 at the Plaza Sugbo. | Irene Sino Cruz

 

Barangay Cambinocot’s booth. | Irene Sino Cruz

 

Barangay Taptap’s booth | Irene Sino Cruz

 

Flowers and farmers’ produce are displayed in this booth at the Agri-Bonanza 2019 at Plaza Sugbo. | Irene Sino Cruz

 

A farmer tends to his booth displaying his produce at the 10th Agri-Bonanza 2019 at Plaza Sugbo. |Irene Sino Cruz

 

Barangay Agsungot’s booth. | Irene Sino Cruz

 

Barangay Sapangdaku booth | Irene Sino Cruz

