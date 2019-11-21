UC confident to force Game 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters will be giving their all to force a do or die against the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles in Game 2 of the Cesafi high school basketball finals at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

“Hopefully we will win this game and force a do or die,” said Jover Samonte, the head coach of the UC Baby Webmasters.

The Magis Eagles lead the best-of-three finals series, 1-0, after winning Game 1, 74-69, last November 18.

According to Samonte, his boys promised to go hard against the Magis Eagles and force a decider.

“They told me that they are confident about bouncing back today,” said Samonte.

The UC Baby Webmasters head coach added that they have made adjustments to their defense, especially in the endgame.

Part of their game plan is stopping Ateneo’s LA Casinillo from scoring on the outside and containing Mike Boniel so he would not be able to distribute the ball to his teammates.

“We have to get the rebounds and box-out in order for us to stay in the game,” said Samonte. /bmjo