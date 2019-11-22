CCPO recognizes Mobile Force, stations and officers during 118th police service anniversary rites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) celebrated the 118th year of police service in the Philippines on Friday, November 22, 2019, by awarding the police officers and their stations for their outstanding performances during the second half of this year.

Among those who were awarded was Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, who received the “Medalya ng Kagalingan” award for the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) that has confiscated 204 loose firearms since August 2019, mainly from the hinterland areas of Cebu City.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) who was the guest speaker of the event, said it was important for the efforts of the officers to be recognised in order for them to be inspired to serve the public more and do an even better job at all times.

“He is an epitome of an official na talagang passionate para mawala ang mga illegal loose firearms sa streets,” said De Leon, referring to Korret.

(He is an epitome of an official who’s really passionate on the campaign of eradicating the proliferation of loose firearms.”

The CMFC went into an intensive anti-loose firearm drive after receiving a report from Camp Crame that there were more than 25,000 loose firearms in Cebu City alone.

Korret said they gained headway in their effort to convince residents in mountain barangays to give up their unlicensed firearms but were having a hard time locating loose firearms in the proper city.

“Mas mahirap yang dito sa baba kasi maraming transients (It’s harder down here because there are many transients),” said Korret.

Korret added they drive to recover loose firearms in the city will be relentless, as they have set a quota of 500 loose firearms to recover within six months.

Meanwhile, personnel from San Nicolas Police Station received the ‘Medalya ng Kagalingan’ award while the Pardo Police Station received the Best Station award.

The Carbon Police Station received the “Best Women and Children Protection Desk” and the Talamban Police Station received the “Best Police Strategy Management Unit” award./elb