CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sundays are the best days of the week because it signifies a new start.

But before we head on to another week, let’s talk about why Sundays are the best days of the week.

Here’s why:

Church time— this is that one time of the week where you get your Sunday dresses and polos out for the Lord. This is also the time you can thank the Lord for a good life for you and your family.

Sleep— you can get in extra hours of sleep on this day before you go back to work or school for another week. The peace on this day is extra special. So expect a really good rest on Sunday.

Feasting—boy oh boy! On Sundays, our mothers are extra special with the food they prepare. From grilled pork to that very famous sinigang soup you will definitely be in for a feast!

Catch up— this day is the day you get to relax and just sit still with your family in your living room and just talk about the highs and lows in your life. This is also a great avenue for you and your family to plan that trip you have been yearning for.

Plan your week— look at that planner of yours and let’s see what you should be doing first for the week. This day is for you to think about how you can make those plans come to life for the coming week.

Sundays are indeed the best days of the week.

So make the most out of your Sunday with your loved ones. /dbs