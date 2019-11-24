American figures in road accident in Carmen town, dies of heart attack in hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 66-year-old American national died in the hospital of a heart attack after he figured in a November 22, 2019 road accident in Barangay Poblacion, Carmen, a town at least 42 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Albert Kull was brought to the Danao City Hospital after suffering cuts and bruises when he fell off his motorcycle after it was slightly clipped from behind by another motorcycle driven by a certain Vicente Ramos Jr. during heavy traffic at past 7 p.m. of November 22, said Police Patrolman Francisco Domasig, desk officer of the Carmen Police Station.

Domasig said that at the hospital, Kull was treated of his cuts and bruises, but he also underwent a liquor test where he allegedly tested positive of having drank liquor.

He said hours later, according to a hospital report, the American suffered a heart attack and was transferred to another hospital in Cebu City where attending doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Domasig said Ramos was not detained after the accident because it was reported to the Carmen Police Station as a minor accident and the victim did not die during the accident.

But with the American’s death at the hospital, Domasig said that they would wait for Kull’s family to file charges against Ramos or settle with him about the accident.

Kull is living in with a Filipino partner in Carmen town, which is a town at least 42 kilometers north of Cebu City.

After it was found out that the American was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, Domasig reminded motorists not to drive while being intoxicated to avoid accidents./dbs