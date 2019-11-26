Teacher’s decision to let a 12-year-old compete pays off

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sometimes, taking a risk pays off.

Take for example the story of this teacher from Danao City, Jerome Hermosilla.

Hermosilla had a student who was so dedicated about joining a sports competition. But he thought it would be best for the student not to join since he saw that the kid didn’t quite have the physical attributes to be an athlete.

“I didn’t allow him because he was small,” Hermosilla said.

But he was moved with the dedication of the 12-year-old Christian Jake Baton, who, according to him, would actually continue to train–in barefoot–just to make the relay team of the Bibiana Mercado Integrated School for the Danao City Olympics.

“He really wanted to join the track and field team.. He goes to training, barefoot,” Hermosilla added.

Seeing the determination and dedication of Baton to the sport he loved, Hermosillia decided to let the kid compete.

He made the right choice. And he’s proud of it.

“I allowed him and he did surprise us with his success, he won a silver medal for 4×100 meter relay and gold medal for 4×400 meter relay,” adds Hermosilla.

The Danao City Olympics was held last November 21 and 22, 2019, at the Cebu Technology Cebu Technological University oval in Danao City.

Hermosilla was so proud of Baton that he shared this story on his Facebook page.

Another right decision as the post went viral, which is good for the kid’s future.

The post sparked joy and inspiration online. As of November 26, the post has already had 32,000 reactions, 2,700 comments, and 8,300 shares.

The boy’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed indeed.

One Zhor Barry Hasim commented, “Congrats. Hinaot gyud sir, nga tanan matagaan ug chance (I hope he will be given a chance),” while Fredjiv’s Javier said, “Praktis jud dong. Anha ra sa imong ka kusog mudagan ang imo kalampusan.” (Keep on practicing kid. It’s in that skill and talent of yours that you will succeed.)

We’re pretty sure the kid’s got a bright future ahead in athletics. Thanks for sharing the story Jerome! /bmjo