RTWPB-7 approves P18 hike for minimum wage earners in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It may not be much but minimum wage earners in Central Visayas are expected to get an P18 increase in their daily pay starting next year.

Members of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Central Visayas reached a consensus to give the pay hike after their final deliberation that was held this morning, November 26, 2019, says Jose Tomongha, RTWPB-7 labor sector representative.

Salome Siaton, Central Visayas director of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), sits as board chairperson while its members include representatives from the business sector, labor and the regional directors of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the National Economic Development Authority (Neda).

But Tomongha clarified that the P18 increase will only apply to daily wage earners who are working in the private sector and not to those who are earning more or even less.

The current minimum wage in Metro Cebu is at P386 per day.

Read More: RTWPB-7 to start public consultation on two wage increase petitions

The Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) earlier filed a petition seeking a P386 increase in the minimum wage of Central Visayas workers while the Cebu Labor Coalition (Celac) was asking for a hike of P360.50.

RTWPB-7 called for a series of public consultations in Dumaguete City for workers in Negros Oriental and Siquijor, Cebu City and Bogo City for Cebu, and Tagbilaran City for Bohol province during the months of September and October to hear public sentiments on the two wage proposals.

Tomongha said that board members started their deliberations on the wage hike proposals on November 11. They had their final meeting just this morning.

Read More: Cebu Chamber opposes ALU-TUCP petition for minimum wage hike

During their Nov. 11 discussions, Tomongha said he proposed a P40 wage hike in the region but business sector representatives in the RTWPB-7 insisted to only give minimum wage earners P10.

In today’s deliberation, they agreed to an P18 wage hike.

Tomongha said that RTWPB-7 will now have to craft a new wage order which they will submit to their Central Office for approval. The order will have to undergo publication in the local dailies prior to its implementation. / dcb