RTWPB-7 to start public consultation on two wage increase petitions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Discussions on the proposed adjustment of the minimum wage for private sector workers in Central Visayas is now moving forward.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) is calling for a public hearing on September 17, 24, 30 and October 11 to hear public sentiments on a proposal to increase by P360.50 or P386 the minimum wage in the region.

Public consultations will be held in Dumaguete City for workers in Negros Oriental and Siquijor, Cebu City and Bogo City for Cebu, and Tagbilaran City for Bohol province.

But Salome Siaton, director of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), said that it was still too early to say if a wage hike will be granted for Central Visayas workers and how much will be granted.

Earlier, the Associated Labor Union- Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) filed a petition for a P386 increase in the minimum wage of private sector workers here. If approved, minimum wage for Metro Cebu employees will already amount to P772 or double their present minimum wage.

In their petition, ALU-TUCP placed emphasis on the need for members of the labor force to have adequate buying power to ensure sufficient food for themselves and members of their families. Doing so is also expected to maximize productivity.

On May 2, Cebu Labor Coalition also filed a petition to seek a P360.50 wage hike.

“As of this time, I cannot preempt anything because the decision will be tripartite,” Siaton told CDN Digital.

Siaton said that the outcome of their public consultations will guide RTWPB-7 in coming up with a decision.

“After the public consultations, magkakaroon pa ng deliberation kasi yung mga representative ng labor at management sectors will be submitting their position papers,” Siaton said.

RTWPB-7, which Siaton chairs, also include representatives from the business sector, labor and the regional directors of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the National Economic Development Authority (Neda) in its membership. | dcb