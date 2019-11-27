PH beach spikers also eye spots to Continental Cup

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine national beach volleyball teams are looking at big things in the coming months.

As they look for a podium finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, they are also gunning for a spot in the 2020 AVC Continental Cup Finals.

The regional games serve as the qualifiers for the Continental Cup with the gold medalists advancing to the third phase in June 2020, while the silver winners will enter the second phase (semifinals) in May of 2020.

Cherry Rondina of Cebu and Bernadeth Pons, and Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez represent the Philippines in the women’s division while the partnerships of Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia, and Jaron Requinton and James Buytrago are in the men’s side.

Team manager Charo Soriano said the Rebisco-backed teams are hard at work and have been in Subic since Friday to get a better feel of the venue at Subic Tennis Court.

“We are fortunate to be able to be at the venue early and we are scheduling training both in the morning and in the evening so the athletes can get used to the sand and lighting conditions,” said Soriano.

All four pairs already warmed up for the multisport meet after playing in the 2019 Rebisco Beach Volleyball International Open at Sands SM By the Bay.

“Everybody’s excited, the coaching staff, management, and the players,” said Soriano. “We’ve been waiting for this opportunity to bring pride to our nation and we will make sure to give it our all.”