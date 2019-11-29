Sweeten up the Holidays with Waterfront goodies

The Yuletide season is made sweeter here at the “center of it all” as Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino offers its valued guests with delightful and sweet goodies perfect for the merriest time of the year.

Make the holidays more enjoyable by visiting Madeleine’s Gingerbread House and by checking out our Christmas-inspired goodies such as our Chocolate Santa, Chocolate Angels and Snowman Cake. The premier city hotel’s only patisserie & boulangerie also offers French Macarons and Vanilla Crinkles perfect for a cup of tea or coffee.

Spread nothing but love and joy this season and taste our Christmas Fruit Cake or our Log Cakes which come in two delectable flavors: Strawberry and Chocolate.

Perfect to surprise both kids and kids at heart is our Gingerbread House that will definitely leave them wanting for more.

If you’re planning to give away exceptional gifts to friends and relatives, you may also avail our Christmas Hampers which come in four different packages. The Standard package comes with 5 goodies, the Silver package with 7 goodies, the Gold and the Platinum packages with 8 goodies. Each comprises a delicious array of assorted holiday food items such as chocolate bars, praline box, and a whole lot more. The silver, gold and platinum packages come with your choice of a bottle of sparkling wine, red wine or white wine to complete your holiday bundle. Prices range from Php 1,800.00 to Php 6,300.00/ hamper.

Madeleine is located at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Gourmet Walk. It is open from 7:00 AM – 12:00 MN daily. For inquiries and reservations, kindly call 032 232 6888 local 8629.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in the City of Cebu, and is the premier venue for events and conventions in the country. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City, Philippines.

For more updates, visit Waterfront Cebu’s official Facebook, Twitter & Instagram accounts.