New Capitol Site well to improve water supply in 2 barangays



HUNDREDS of residents in Barangays Capitol Site and Kalunasan will experience longer water service hours after the Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) private bulk water supplier commissioned its new well in Barangay Capitol Site yesterday, November 6, 2019.

With a volume of 300 cubic meters per day, the newly operated well will mean the residents in the two barangays will have better water supply hours amid the water scarcity in Metro Cebu.

“We will not stop in finding solutions to the water supply shortage. The consumers deserve better service,” said MCWD Acting General Manager Stephen Yee.

Due to rapid population growth, economic and business opportunities and in-migration, the water demand in Metro Cebu has increased so fast over the years.

The water demand in Metro Cebu is estimated at 500,000 cu. m. per day which has surpassed the water production of MCWD, which is at 238,000 cu. m. per day.

Meanwhile, overextraction, nitrate contamination and saltwater intrusion contributed to the depletion and shut down of several sources.

However, MCWD has short, medium and long-term solutions to the water supply scarcity in MCWD’s service area.