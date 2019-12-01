Air, sea travels suspended due to Typhoon Tisoy
Classes also suspended as Northern Cebu still in Signal no. 1
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The effects of Typhoon Tisoy has prompted airline companies and the Coast Guard to suspend air and sea trips Monday, December 2, 2019.
Coast Guard District Central Visayas announced the suspension of all vessel trips from the ports of Cebu and Bohol provinces at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
This as Typhoon Tisoy, around 355 kilometers East of Catanduanes, further intensified in strength, which is now at 155 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of 185 kph.
Tisoy continues to move west at 20 kph and is expected to make landfall in the Bicol Region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday dawn, December 3, 2019.
Some airline companies have announced their cancelled trips for the day.
These are the suspended flights for December 2:
Philippine Airlines
ETD 4:50AM / ETA 05:50AM
ETD 6:35AM / ETA 7:35AM
ETD 6:25AM / ETA 07:55AM
ETD 8:15AM / ETA 9:45AMPR 2927 CEBU – LEGAZPI
ETD 4:50PM / ETA 6:00PMPR 2928 LEGAZPI – CEBU
ETD 6:20PM / ETA 7:30PM
Cebu Pacific
Manila-Legazpi
5J 321 (ETD 4:30am)
5J 325 (ETD 1:10pm)
5J 327 (ETD 5:00pm)
Legazpi-Manila
5J 322 (ETD 6:10am)
5J 326 (ETD 3:10pm)
5J 328 (ETD 7:00pm)
Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)
5J 379 (ETD 11:30am)
Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)- Manila
5J 380 (ETD 140pm)
Manila-Butuan
5J787 (ETD 1:45pm)
Butuan-Manila
5J788 (ETD 4:20pm)
Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)
5J 905 (ETD 2:45pm)
Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
5J 906 (ETD 4:40pm)
Manila-Tuguegarao
5J 506 (ETD 1:00pm)
Tuguegarao-Manila
5J 507 (ETD 2:40pm)
Manila-Bohol
5J 621 (ETD 12:00nn)
Bohol-Manila
5J 622 (ETD 2:15pm)
Cebgo
Manila-Legazpi
DG 6193 (ETD 5:25am)
DG 6195 (ETD 3:05pm)
Legazpi-Manila
DG 6194 (ETD 10:55am)
DG 6196 (ETD 455pm)
Cebu-Legazpi
DG 6204 (ETD 9:15am)
Legazpi-Cebu
DG 6205 (ETD 7:25am)
Manila-Naga
DG6111 (ETD 8:55am)
DG6117 (ETD 1:15pm)
Naga-Manila
DG6112 (ETD 11:15am)
DG6118 (ETD 3:05pm)
Manila-Masbate
DG6177 (ETD 5:05am)
Masbate-Manila
DG6178 (ETD 7:15am)
The provincial government has already suspended classes for pre-school to high school levels in all public schools in the towns of northern Cebu while classes for pre-school to elementary levels are suspended in Metro Cebu.
Northern Cebu and Metro Cebu are under Storm Signal Number 1.
As of the 5 a.m. bulletin of the state weather bureau, Storm Warning Signal no. 3 has been hoisted over Catanduanes province.
Signal Number 2 is raised in the eastern portion of Laguna, eastern portion of Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran.
Aside from Northern and Metro Cebu, those under Signal Number 1 include Southern Isabela, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Quirino, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, rest of Laguna, rest of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern portion of Negros Occidental, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Island and Siargao Islands. /bmjo
