Air, sea travels suspended due to Typhoon Tisoy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The effects of Typhoon Tisoy has prompted airline companies and the Coast Guard to suspend air and sea trips Monday, December 2, 2019.

Coast Guard District Central Visayas announced the suspension of all vessel trips from the ports of Cebu and Bohol provinces at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

This as Typhoon Tisoy, around 355 kilometers East of Catanduanes, further intensified in strength, which is now at 155 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of 185 kph.

Tisoy continues to move west at 20 kph and is expected to make landfall in the Bicol Region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday dawn, December 3, 2019.

Some airline companies have announced their cancelled trips for the day.

These are the suspended flights for December 2:

Philippine Airlines

PR 2921 MANILA – LEGAZPI

ETD 4:50AM / ETA 05:50AM

PR 2922 LEGAZPI – MANILA

ETD 6:35AM / ETA 7:35AM

PR 2675 CLARK – CATARMAN

ETD 6:25AM / ETA 07:55AM

PR 2676 CATARMAN – CLARK

ETD 8:15AM / ETA 9:45AMPR 2927 CEBU – LEGAZPI

ETD 4:50PM / ETA 6:00PMPR 2928 LEGAZPI – CEBU

ETD 6:20PM / ETA 7:30PM

Cebu Pacific Manila-Legazpi

5J 321 (ETD 4:30am)

5J 325 (ETD 1:10pm)

5J 327 (ETD 5:00pm) Legazpi-Manila

5J 322 (ETD 6:10am)

5J 326 (ETD 3:10pm)

5J 328 (ETD 7:00pm) Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)

5J 379 (ETD 11:30am) Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)- Manila

5J 380 (ETD 140pm) Manila-Butuan

5J787 (ETD 1:45pm) Butuan-Manila

5J788 (ETD 4:20pm) Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)

5J 905 (ETD 2:45pm) Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

5J 906 (ETD 4:40pm) Manila-Tuguegarao

5J 506 (ETD 1:00pm) Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 507 (ETD 2:40pm) Manila-Bohol

5J 621 (ETD 12:00nn) Bohol-Manila

5J 622 (ETD 2:15pm) Cebgo Manila-Legazpi

DG 6193 (ETD 5:25am)

DG 6195 (ETD 3:05pm) Legazpi-Manila

DG 6194 (ETD 10:55am)

DG 6196 (ETD 455pm) Cebu-Legazpi

DG 6204 (ETD 9:15am) Legazpi-Cebu

DG 6205 (ETD 7:25am) Manila-Naga

DG6111 (ETD 8:55am)

DG6117 (ETD 1:15pm) Naga-Manila

DG6112 (ETD 11:15am)

DG6118 (ETD 3:05pm) Manila-Masbate

DG6177 (ETD 5:05am) Masbate-Manila

DG6178 (ETD 7:15am) The provincial government has already suspended classes for pre-school to high school levels in all public schools in the towns of northern Cebu while classes for pre-school to elementary levels are suspended in Metro Cebu. Northern Cebu and Metro Cebu are under Storm Signal Number 1. As of the 5 a.m. bulletin of the state weather bureau, Storm Warning Signal no. 3 has been hoisted over Catanduanes province. Signal Number 2 is raised in the eastern portion of Laguna, eastern portion of Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran. Aside from Northern and Metro Cebu, those under Signal Number 1 include Southern Isabela, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Quirino, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, rest of Laguna, rest of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern portion of Negros Occidental, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Island and Siargao Islands. /bmjo