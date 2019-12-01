Cebuano athletes’ medal haul on Day 1 of SEA Games: 6 gold, 3 silver medals

CLARK CITY, Philippines — The Cebuano athletes contributed six gold medals and three silver medals to the overall medal tally of the Philippine Team on the official first day of hostilities of the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in various venues in Luzon.

The gold medal haul of the Cebuanos was led by the dancesport pair of Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda who accounted for three gold medals after sweeping their three events in the Latin category at the Royce Hotel and Casino in Clark. The pair topped samba, Cha-cha and rumba.

Prior to the three gilts in dancesport, arnis back-to-back world champion Dexler Bolambao was the first Cebu-based athlete to clinch a gold medal at the Angeles University Foundation in Angeles City.

Bolambao got his gold via a unanimous decision against Myanmar in the finals. He advanced to the championship round by also scoring a unanimous decision against Cambodia in the semifinals.

Bolambao is a native of Leyte but has been based in Cebu for four years now after he was provided with a college scholarship with the help of Doce Pares.

Accounting for the remaining gold medals were Metudio Suico and Jane Marie Sucalit who were part of the Philippine hoops takraw men’s and women’s teams who bagged gold.

Earlier in the day, Andrew Kim Remolino handed the Philippines its first silver medal when he came in second in the triathlon competition held at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Cyclist Niño Surban also chipped in a silver medal via the cross country event of the mountainbike race over in Batangas.

This is the first time that Surban managed a silver finish in four SEAG outings. He’s had a total of three bronze medals in previous SEAG outings.

The remaining silver medal was contributed by John Fabuar Ceniza in weightlifting held over in Manila at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium./dbs