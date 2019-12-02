Selling peanuts ‘rampa’ style

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We see so many vendors in our streets selling goods like bottled water, candies, rags, fruits, among others.

We also see some peanut vendors on the streets.

But these peanut vendors in Dumaguete City aren’t your ordinary street vendors.

Netizen Zenie Garcia, 19, from Dumaguete City shared on her Facebook account on November 24, 2019 what makes these vendors stand out.

Check out her post:

Garcia told CDN Digital how she came across these vendors while in Dumaguete’s famous Rizal Boulevard.

“It happened around 7 in the evening on that day when we were just hanging out at Duma’s boulevard when I saw these young vendors selling peanuts,” says Garcia.

According to her, these five young peanut vendors gamely asked Garcia to take a photo of them selling their goods just for fun. And so Garcia obliged, and she didn’t regret doing it.

Aside from her photos looking like like a unique advertisement for peanut vendors, her post also gained a lot of attention.

As of December 2, 2019, her post, which she captioned, “Dumaguete Peanut Venors, Mani mo diha guys pag palit na mo kay lami keeyoh!” has been shared 8,800 times.

‘Rampa’

CDN Digital was able to interview through Facebook Messenger chat Antonio Rendon Iso, 15, one of the peanut vendors in the photo shoot.

“I sell peanuts for a living to help my family and to provide for my needs. And one way for me to sell the peanuts fast and fun is to make, “rampa” to catch attention,” says Iso.

Together with Iso are his friends, Klint Anthony Sido, Steven Lasola, Lord Bargaso, and Jonjon Calum, who, together with him, sell peanuts every night at the famous Dumaguete spot.

He said they usually earn P100 a night for selling 50 pieces of packed peanuts at P2 each.

Well, they may not earn that much from selling peanuts on the streets but this group has surely gained a lot of attention online for their unique way of doing it.