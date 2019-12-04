Alleged victims of sexual harassment to file case against Basamot, Mabatid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The three alleged victims of sexual harassment will be filing a criminal case against a division head working at the Cebu City Hall.

The victims, all women, faced the media on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, to answer allegations that they lied about being sexually harassed by Lorenzo Basamot, head of the Records and Archives Management Divison.

The women said they are from the Department of General Services (DGS) and Basamot sexually harassed on separate occasions from September to October 2019.

“Mo-file mig kaso nga sexual harassment kay gusto mig hustisya,” said Anna (not her real name).

(We will file a sexual harassment case because we need justice.)

Anna alleged that she was harassed by Basamot inside his car on September 2019.

Another victim, Maria (not her real name), also claimed that Basamot recorded a phone conversation without her consent, which the division head allegedly used against her by posting it online.

Aside from sexual harassment, Maria said she will be filing a case of wiretapping against Basamot. She claimed that Basamot harassed her after the massive river clean-up on October 2, 2019 in Barangay Taptap.

The last victim, Sam (not her real name), said she wants Basamot to face the court for what he did to them.

Anna said she will also file a case against Cebu City Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid for playing their phone conversation without consent in a privilege speech during the council session on November 26, 2019.

She said she will file a wiretapping case against Mabatid for the incident.

Anna said Mabatid tried to stop her from filing a criminal case against Basamot.

“Wala gyud siya nananghid nako. Namakak siya pag ingon niya nga nisugot ko,” said Anna.

(She never asked for my permission. She lied when she said she had my permission.)

In previous statements, Basamot denied the allegations against him and he claimed that he did not know two of the victims personally.

He filed a libel case against the three women on November 27, 2019, for allegedly defaming him through false statements to the media.

CDN Digital sought for Basamot’s comment on the case but the division head is yet to respond as of this posting.

Mabatid also filed a case against the alleged victims on November 28, 2019 for claiming that she tried to stop them from filing a case against Basamot.

The Cebu City Councilor is yet to issue a statement on the wiretapping case.

The three alleged victims said they will file a case in court within this week. / celr