SEAG Day 5: More medals for PH from Cebuano athletes

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines — Cebuano athletes continue to win in various competitions and contributed to the growing medal count of Team Pilipinas on the fifth day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

The latest medal haul of three gold, one silver and three bronze were earned in the fields of skateboarding, judo, mixed benchrest air rifle, swimming and sepak takraw.

Accounting for two of the three gilts were skateboarders Margielyn Didal and Daniel Lederman, who swept the men and women’s titles of the Game of Skate on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Sigtuna Hall of the Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Both have a chance to add one more gold medal apiece as they compete today in the street skate still in Tagaytay.

Completing the three gilts was Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, who clinched her fourth straight SEAG gold medal after clinching two wins in the 63-kilogram division over in Pampanga.

The silver medal was chipped in by Ditto Nestor Dinopol via the mixed benchrest air rifle.

Accounting for the three bronze medals are tanker Jasmine Alkhadi in the 100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay.

The remaining bronze was contributed by RheyJhey Ortouste via the sepak takraw doubles. / celr