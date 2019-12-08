Passenger bus falls off cliff in Catmon town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Ceres bus fell into a cliff while traversing the vicinity of Barangay Panalipan in Catmon town in northern Cebu at around 8 a.m. today, December 8, 2019.

Police and emergency personnel have responded to the accident, but they are yet to determine the number of injured passengers.

The bus left Tabogon town earlier today and was headed for the North Bus Terminal in Mandaue City when it fell into the cliff after almost an hour of travel.

Photos below are courtesy of Mc Xell.