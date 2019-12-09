Can you guess what this gift is?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One of the thrills in gift giving is the mystery behind what’s inside the box.

Looking at that box or gift bag gives us a sense of excitement during Christmas Day.

But here’s one throwback picture from a netizen that just throws all that thrill away. But it’s making us all laugh.

Kyle Raphael Billones, 21, a Civil Engineer from Dumaguete City shared an old photo of a gift he gave his manito during one Christmas party he attended in 2018.

“Mahirap hulaan noh?” joked Billones. (Hard to tell right?)

It was pretty obvious though as he wrapped a monobloc chair as it was. No box. No bag.

“This photo of mine was a throwback photo of what I gave to my manito,” he said.

The photo, which he uploaded on December 6, 2019, has already garnered 3,700 comments, 11,000 reactions, and 30,000 shares.

This year, Brillones told CDN Digital that he is still thinking if he would join Christmas parties. But if he decides to join, he said that he will make sure he’ll come up with another unique gift to wrap.

We can’t wait to share whatever that will be. /bmjo