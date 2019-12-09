Five reasons why true friends are the best

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The year is coming to an end.

It has been a year full of ups and downs, twists and turns but most importantly it has been a year of triumphs too.

But triumphs are often backed by people dear to our hearts—like friends.

Friends are the ones we run to when things are shaky or even when things are going well.

Thank you, friends, for always…

Listening— no matter how much we whine and rant about people, work or even our family, they are always there to just lend us an ear and just sit still and listen to us.

Supporting— they support you no matter what you do, (well, that’s if you are doing the right thing.). They always tell you to go and chase your dreams and reassure you that no matter the outcome they will always be there cheering you on for another try.

Lifting us up— yes, there are times that we don’t always get what we want, and no matter how hard we try sometimes the timing is not right. Don’t worry, your friends will always extend a hand to get you out of that situation.

Being honest— we may not like how they tell us to stop doing some of the things that are not good for us but this is just their way of saying, “stop that or you won’t like the consequences.” Listen to them even though it will not go the way you planned it.

Loving and caring— they do all these because of the love and care they feel for you. A loving friend is just like having a sister from another mother who gets and loves you with all their heart and might.

Appreciate the small things your friends do for you, they may not be that showy online but you know how much they value you and your friendship.

Aren’t we lucky to have people like them? Hug your friend now or beep them a little message of appreciation. /dbs