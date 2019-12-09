MCWD to seek water sources at properties owned by Cebu City government, Church

CEBU CITY — Recognizing the need to resolve the water supply shortage, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak has submitted three proposed resolutions supporting the proposal of Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) to conduct the exploration of several sites as possible water sources.

One of the proposed resolutions seeks the approval of Mayor Edgardo Labella for MCWD’s exploration activities in the vacant portion of the lots within the Cebu-city owned schools.

These schools are the Inayawan Elementary School, Pardo Elementary School, Basak Elementary School, Bulacao Elementary School, Punta Princesa Elementary School, Apas National High School, Banilad Elementary School, OPPRA Elementary School and Kamputhaw Elementary School.

A second resolution also seeks the mayor’s approval for exploration activities in eight city-owned properties located in barangays Lahug, Capitol Site, Tisa, Punta Princesa, Labangon, Guadalupe, Bulacao and Canduman.

Tumulak submitted another resolution asking the Cebu City Sangguniang Panglungsod to request Archbishop Palma to allow MCWD to conduct similar activities in the Church-owned properties in Cebu City.

These are located at the Sto Tomas de Villanueva Parish Church, South Road, Pardo, Holy Cross Parish, South Road, Basak; Mary Help of Christian Parish, Buhisan Road, Basak; San Vicente Ferrer Parish, Urgello; Our Lady of Sacred Heart Parish, Escario; Archbishop Palace, D. Jakosalem; and San Carlos Seminary, Pope John Paul II Ave., Mabolo.

The areas cited in the two resolutions have been identified by the MCWD Environment and Water Resources Department (EWRD) as viable for groundwater exploration and extraction.

MCWD General Manager Jose Eugenio Singson Jr. had written letters to Mayor Labella, Archbishop Palma and other Church leaders asking for permission to search for water in these properties.

“We, in MCWD, is still reeling from the effects of the 2015 El Niño phenomenon as some of our groundwater wells did not fully recover from depletion,” Singson wrote. “Since 2016, we have suspended accepting applications for new service connections in some areas in Mandaue City, Talisay City, Liloan, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova and Cebu City due to supply shortage.”

He noted that the the aquifer had continued to dry up as evidenced by the saltwater intrusion in many barangays.

According to Singson, MCWD would be willing to provide royalty or revenue share to the property owner for every cubic meter that would be extracted from productive wells./Irene R. Sino Cruz