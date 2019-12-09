Catmon Road Accident: LTFRB-7 issues show cause order vs Vallacar Transit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has issued a show cause order to direct Vallacar Transit Inc. to explain why the franchise of their bus, which fell off a cliff in Catmon town in northern Cebu on December 8, should not be revoked.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., LTFRB-7 director, said he also ordered a 30-day suspension of the operation of the said unit.

Montelato said he had to issue the suspension order because Vallacar Transit, one of the biggest bus companies in the country, was supposed to ensure the roadworthiness of all of their buses.

Read more: 20 passengers injured after bus falls off Catmon town cliff

“Di man mahimo nga mechanical problem kay dako baya na nga kompaniya so inspection gyud na tanan,” said Montealto.

(It is hard to believe that the bus was experiencing mechanical problems because they are a big company and should make sure that all their units undergo regular inspection.)

At least 20 individuals were injured after the bus which they boarded from Tabogon town in northern Cebu fell into a cliff while along the national highway in Barangay Panalipan in Catmon town or after almost an hour’s travel from its origin. The bus was headed for the North Bus Terminal in Mandaue City.

Injured passengers were brought to the Sogod District Hospital for the treatment of their bruises.

Read More: Police investigate driver in Catmon bus mishap

Catmon police said that bus driver Iglecerio Landero, 36, lost control of his vehicle while maneuvering a curve at the vicinity of Barangay Panalipan, which led his bus to tilt on its left side before it fell off a nearby cliff.

Montelato said they are looking into the possibility that Landero was overspeeding, the reason fo the accident. They already discount the possibility that the bus was overloaded because it only carried 28 persons which was way below its seating capacity of 39 individuals.

If proven that Landero was overspeeding, Montealto said he would immediate submit the outcome of their investigation to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the suspension of his driver’s license.

Victor Caindec, LTO-7 director, said that the suspension of Landero’s license could last a period of 90 days.

“Due process will be followed. But if he was negligent, his license will be suspended,” Caindec added. / dcb