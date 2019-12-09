Stay healthy with these affordable veggies 

Mandaue City, Cebu—Thinking about going healthy?

Try adding malunggay, alugbati, and galay (camote tops) to your diet.

Malunggay, locally known as kamunggay, is packed with nutrients such as vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin A, protein, iron, magnesium and riboflavin.

Alugbati also aides digestion as it is rich in fiber.

According to region5.healthresearch.ph, camote tops, or galay, may help regulate blood sugar level.

These veggies are not only healthy but are also abundant and affordable in your local public markets.

At the Basak Satellite Public Market in Mandaue City, these are available for the following prices:

Malunggay – P5/stalk

Alugbati – P5/tie

Galay -P5/tie