Capitol to send P82k relief goods, P5k cash to earthquake victims in Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a month since they started a donation drive for earthquake survivors in Mindanao, the Cebu provincial government is now ready to send Cebuano aid to the affected families.

Relief goods worth P82, 000 and cash amounting to a total of P5, 250 that were collected during their “Sugbu Alang sa Mindanao” donation drive will be distributed to families who are expected to continue to occupy evacuation centers during the Christmas holidays, says Wilson Ramos, acting head of the Provincial Social Welfare Office (PSWO).

The relief goods consist of 1,446 packs of instant noodles; 1,055 cans of sardines; 2,533 bottles of water in 500, 350 and 300 milliliter bottles; 59 cans of assorted canned goods; and several packs of toiletries, among others.

PSWDO launched their “Sugbu Alang sa Mindanao” campaign on November 2, shortly after the series of earthquakes that jolted the provinces of Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

In November, the Cebu provincial government also allocated P20 million as financial aid for the eight localities that were mostly affected by the earthquakes.

Ramos said they are now coordinating with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) for the delivery of the relief goods and cash aid to its intended recipients in the provinces of Davao del Sur and Cotabato.

He said that the recipient provinces will be the ones to repack the relief goods prior to its distribution.

“Although naa nay uban nga naghatod og tabang didto, maybe there are still areas nga wala pa nahatagan. Adto ni nato i-concentrate and the LGUs (Davao del Sur and North Cotabato) knows where these are needed the most,” Ramos said.

PDRRMO Chief Neil Angelo Sanchez said he is now coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas (OCD-7) for the transport of the goods.

He said they intend to deliver the goods before Christmas. / dcb