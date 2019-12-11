Capitol mulls use of tap cards at Cebu South Bus Terminal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Will prepaid “tap cards” address the issue of long lines at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT)?

Instead of lining up to purchase bus tickets, CSBT passengers may soon use tap cards to enter the bus terminal which recently implemented the “no ticket, no entry” policy.

The “no ticket, no entry” policy was implemented last October 29 to ensure that only passengers are allowed inside the facility. The policy was also enforced to prevent the entry of lawless elements inside the terminal.

Cebu Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre said using the tap cards will cut the long queues at the ticketing booths.

In an interview on Wednesday, December 11, Salubre said the passengers will re-load their cards and use them once they enter the bus that they will be boarding.

“Inig saka niya sa bus, duna pud equipment ngadto nga mo-tap siya aron mobayad. Dili na mo-credit inig tap niya sa entrance kay aron lang to makita nga pasahero gyud siya,” Salubre told CDN Digital.

(When the passenger boards the bus, an equipment is there available where the the passenger will tap his card to pay for the fare. There is no deduction when the passenger taps at the entrance. Tapping at the entrance will only mean that the person is a passenger.)

Operators of four bus lines, which use the terminal, have met with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia last December 6 and agreed to pilot test the use of the tap cards, which is technically part of the Integrated Transit Payment System (ITPS).

Salubre said the ITPS may be put up around the first quarter of 2020.

But Salubre said they will still pursue the putting up of permanent ticketing booths at the entrance of the CSBT to cater passengers who may not be keen on using the tap card system.

Salubre assured that ticketing booths will be installed before the travel peak season in time for Christmas. / celr