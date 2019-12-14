Baby-friendly restrooms now required in Cebu City’s establishments



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for parents and guardians with babies!

Establishments in Cebu City are now required to have baby-changing stations to provide a “secure and sanitary” place for mothers or guidance as they attend to the needs of the babies.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Cebu City Council passed the ordinance which requires etablishments and building owners to put up baby stations in both male and female restrooms.

The same facility will be available in the restrooms for persons with disabilities (PWD).

Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon, the proponent of the ordinance, told CDN Digital that changing stations are readily available for mothers in female restrooms.

But they are no changing stations for babies at the male restrooms.

Dizon said having changing stations in these restrooms acknowledges the fact that men and women play equal roles in taking care of the children.

“We desire to see Cebu City establishments who are attuned to the realities of modern times where even men are willing and capable to do child care in a male toilet since there are facilities that address this need,” said Dizon.

“Making baby-changing facility and a baby holder available in male and PWD restrooms are good investments for both the government and private sector,” he added.

In the ordinance, establishments are required to put up baby stations in both male and female restrooms.

Every floor of multi-storey buildings should have at least one set of restrooms with baby-changing stations.

All establishments will be required to follow this ordinance.

This means that malls, sports arenas, museums, health facilities, gasoline stations with restrooms opened to the public, zoos, permanent amusement parks, banks, hotels or pension houses, and restaurants with a seating capacity of 50 persons or more, and passenger terminals should have baby-changing facilities.

Establishments such as bars and night clubs, where minors are not allowed, are not required to put up baby-changing tables.

Changing stations must have a baby changing table that can carry a baby weighing up to 30 kilograms, a sink, a trash bin and a washing area.

Building owners will also be required to put up signs around the establishments to direct parents to the nearest changing station.

Establishments have to comply with the ordinance within one year or until December 2020 or face a fine of P2,000 pesos for the first offense and up to P5,000 for the third offense.

The Office of the Building Official (OBO) is the main implementor of the ordinance and is also tasked to regulate the compliance of the ordinance.

The ordinance is awaiting the signature of Mayor Edgardo Labella, who will execute the ordinance by making the implementing rules and guidelines. / celr