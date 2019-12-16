Motealto to drivers: Never refuse passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Never refuse passengers.

This was the reminder of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. to taxi drivers who joined the Driver’s Academy which the agency organized this morning, December 16.

Drivers caught for the violation may be fined P5, 000 for the first offense; P10,000 for the second offense; and P15,000 and the possible cancellation of his unit’s franchise for the third offense.

Montealto said that drivers who also refuse to use their taxi meters when transporting passengers may also be considered as colorum and will be charged a penalty of P120,000.

“Gawas sa multa nga P120,000, blacklisted nana nga unit. Dili nana pwede ipamasada,” Montealto said.

(Aside from paying the P120, 000 fine, the unit will also be blacklisted. It can no longer be used to transport passengers.)

The Driver’s Academy is a program organized by LTFRB to especially remind drivers of transportation laws and basic road courtesy. It is an annual requirement for the renewal of franchises.

This morning’s session that was held at the temporary office of LTFRB-7 located at the 4th floor of the Robinsons Galleria Mall in Cebu City had 50 participants. It started with a film showing of a social experiment called “MANILA TAXI SCAMS! Pinoy Social Experiment” by Bisayang Hilaw, which documented how some scheming taxi drivers in Manila would ask their passengers to pay a fix amount instead of using their meters.

As of 3 p.m. today, the video that was posted on social media on Saturday, December 14, already generated 2.4 million views; 54, 000 engagements; 25, 000 shares; and 7, 700 comments.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Montealto said that this kind of a scheme is no longer being practiced by taxi drivers in Cebu. But he admitted that some drivers in the neighboring Bohol province continue to overcharge their passengers.

Montelato reminded participants of the Driver’s Academy of the need to adhere to their responsibility of providing safe transportation to their passengers.

With the holiday rush, Montealto said the demand for taxi rides is expected to increase. He said that it can never be denied that some taxi drivers would also try to take advantage of the volume of passengers who are looking for rides.

He urged passengers, who are victimized by abusive drivers, to immediately report the incident to their office. Complainants should also be prepared to stand by their complaints in order for cases against abusive drivers to prosper. / dcb