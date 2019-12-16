Ex-Bohol governor dies

TAGBILARAN CITY — Former Bohol vice governor Concepcion Ong Lim died on Sunday afternoon. She was 82.

Lim’s death was confirmed by her niece Valencia Mayor Maria Katrina Lim on a Facebook post.

A doctor by profession, Lim had a long political career.

She became mayor of Valencia town from 1988 to 1998.

As mayor, she was elected executive vice president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)- Bohol chapter from 1992 to 1995. In her second term as mayor in 1995, she was elected president of LMP-Bohol and eventually became the national treasurer of LMP from 1995 to 1998.

She served as vice governor of Bohol from 2010 to 2016. / TSB