Ex-Bohol governor dies
TAGBILARAN CITY — Former Bohol vice governor Concepcion Ong Lim died on Sunday afternoon. She was 82.
Lim’s death was confirmed by her niece Valencia Mayor Maria Katrina Lim on a Facebook post.
A doctor by profession, Lim had a long political career.
She became mayor of Valencia town from 1988 to 1998.
As mayor, she was elected executive vice president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)- Bohol chapter from 1992 to 1995. In her second term as mayor in 1995, she was elected president of LMP-Bohol and eventually became the national treasurer of LMP from 1995 to 1998.
She served as vice governor of Bohol from 2010 to 2016. / TSB
