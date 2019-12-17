Lite Shipping wallops Anonymous for 6-0 card
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Christian Bolos scored 24 points to lead Lite Shipping to a 116-81 victory over the Anonymous in the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 5 2019 Recreational Division 6 Feet Under last Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the City Sports Club-Cebu here.
Bolos also had 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals for Lite Shipping, which improved to 6-0 (win-loss) in the team standings.
Franco Te added 21 while Noel Cañedo and Donald Iway added 14 and 12, respectively. Jermy Transmonte scored 23 points for Anonymous, which dropped to 4-2.
In other games held over the weekend, Brosco defeated ReIgnite, 95-91; Liquid Jais downed Lite Ferry 88, 92-88; MDC Realty and Brokerage toppled JCI Metro Cebu Uptown, 102-90; Irene and Audrey Air 22 defeated Hanchoi, 99-90; Hoopsters crushed STKlub, 106-90; W&K Brothers nipped Okoume, 91-87; and Sherilin cruised over ReIgnite, 97-81. /bmjo
