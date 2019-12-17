SM, BDO surprises Cebuanos with an all-star treat at the Pamaskong Handog 2019

Last December 7, overseas Filipino families, BDO Kabayan Savings account holders, and SM shoppers were treated with a Christmas celebration like no other as BDO and SM Supermalls kicked off this year’s much-awaited Pamaskong Handog at SM Seaside City Cebu.



Pamaskong Handog 2019 was a fun day at the mall filled with fun activities for BDO Kabayan Account Holders, and OFWs and their beneficiaries, who were entertained by celebrity guests Piolo Pascual, Kim Chiu, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Aegies, Jennie Gabriel, and Ate Gay.



SM and BDO always seek ways to treat overseas Filipinos and their families with opportunities to celebrate and make memories. While loved ones are abroad, the SM malls become another home for overseas Filipino families, where they can safely claim remittances, be entertained, shop, share a meal, and spend some quality time together.



“As a one-stop wonderland for everyday needs, the SM malls have become the third place of overseas Filipinos and their families after home and school, where relatives and friends gather to celebrate long-overdue reunions and meaningful reconnections,” shares Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls VP for Marketing.



“As Christmas is the most important family occasion for Filipinos, we would like to give our kababayans a fun & entertaining Christmas celebration featuring the country’s most requested artists along with games & prizes. Every year, we look forward to organizing our Pamaskong Handog event to bring smile to their faces as they are far away from home during this time of the year.” said Genie Gloria, Senior Vice President and Head of BDO Remittance.



Pamaskong Handog 2019 was made possible by BDO, SM Supermalls, and BDO Remit partners WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Western Union & Small World.



Catch your fave celebrities at the remaining legs of Pamaskong Handog 2019 at SM City Davao Event Center, Annex on December 14, and SM City Telabastagan Event Center on December 21. Piolo Pascual will entertain the crowd at SM City Davao along with love team Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata; “Tawag ng Tanghalan” winner Elaine Duran, and OPM band Reo Brothers. Serenading the crowd at SM City Telabastagan are love team Xian Lim & Kim Chiu and OPM icon Ogie Alcasid. For added fun and humor, comedians Ate Gay, MC & Lassy will be joining both Pamaskong handog events.



Along with Pamaskong Handog events, there are exclusive deals and discounts for overseas Filipino families. They get P300 off on any regular-priced item with a minimum single receipt purchase of P3,000 at all branches of The SM Store (December 7, 14 & 21) and up to 20% off on selected gift items from Kultura branches nationwide (December 7, 14 & 21). BDO Kabayan Savings account holders may also claim a Php100 discount coupon during the Pamaskong Handog events & use the discount at all SM Supermarket and SM Hypermarket branches nationwide from December 7 to 31, 2019.



Overseas Filipinos may join the fun by watching the live streaming of the Pamaskong Handog events on BDO Kabayan Facebook page with a special viewing inside BDO Remit offices in Hongkong, Macau, Japan, France, Italy, Spain at UK.



For more details on Pamaskong Handog events or #SparklingSMallidays activities, visit www.smsupermalls.com/, www.bdo.com.ph, or BDO Kabayan Facebook page.

