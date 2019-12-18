What some grown-ups really wish for the holidays

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Growing up we used to look forward to Christmas because of gifts that we can receive.

Yes, gifts!

We used to be so excited to open our gifts and show it all to our family and friends.

But times have changed and as grown-ups, we have come to appreciate the non-materialistic things life can give us as gifts.

Here are a few of them:

Peace — this is a general term, but if you would specify it, it in can be peace in our respective families and homes, peace in our workplaces and peace with the relationship we have with each other. The feeling of tranquility is what most of us want as we head on to another year.

Happiness— who would not like a year full of happiness and laughter, right? I mean this is just what we need to keep a good and healthy mindset.

Friends for keeps— no man is an island as what the saying says, and that’s right! Yes, we have our families but good friends are a different kind of gift we can take with us forever. Having people to talk to and vent things out is the best kind of gift we need to make our lives memorable.

Positivity— this is what one wishes to have for the rest of eternity! How we handle negativities and how we bounce back from it is such an underrated wish. This season spread good vibes and for the rest of your beautiful life.

Love not hate— if we want happiness, positivity, peace, and real friends, of course, we need to love ourselves first before we can give our love to others and receive it a million folds back. This is the thing we think is so useless but believe us when we say that love does make the world go round.

A holiday bonus is one, of course, but there are more non-material things that adults like you and I appreciate.

Spread love and be a gift and a blessing to others as well. /dbs