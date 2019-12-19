CPPO unveils 51 murals showing Cebu’s attractions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Entering Camp Arcadio Maxilom, the headquarters of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) located in Cebu City, now gives visitors a glimpse of the entire province.

On Thursday, the CPPO unveiled 51 murals that adorn the concrete inner wall that surround the CPPO headquarters located in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, which featured the tourist destinations of the 44 component towns and seven cities of Cebu province.

Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the provincial police, said putting up the murals is the least that they can do to help promote Cebu’s tourism.

He said students who wish to learn about the municipalities and the history of the PNP can just visit the camp, rather than spend money to travel to these places.

“Para hindi na nila kailangan gumastos ang ibang mga estudyante natin just to go to the north and south, instead, they can just come here, dito sa Cebu Police Provincial Office, eh nandito na lahat buong municipalities and at the same time learn about the history of this camp and the history of the Philippine National Police (PNP) ay nandoon sa mural paintings,” Mariano said.

Mariano said he commissioned a group of local painters during the last week of November to paint the sceneries.

Some policemen from the CPPO also helped in painting the murals in order to complete them in time with the launching of their “Kumustahan at Paskuhan” activity on Thursday, December 19.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia was one of the guest of honor for the Kumustahan at Paskuhan, alongside PRO-7 Director Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon.

The Kumustahan at Paskuhan is inspired by Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, a festival organized by the Cebu provincial government, and depicted the Pasigardo festivity through cultural dance performances by policemen from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the police trainees of the Regional Training Center.

Booths representing the seven congressional districts of the province also displayed delicacies and products of each district, similar to that of Suroy Suroy Sugbo.

Mariano joined the three-day Southern Heritage Trail of Suroy-Suroy Sugbo held last November 15 to 18./elb