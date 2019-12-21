PCG to fishermen, sailors: Monitor weather, don’t sail if sea is unfavorable

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) is encouraging fishermen and sailors to prepare for the incoming Tropical Depression (TD) that is expected to pass through the region by Christmas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Visayas (Pagasa Visayas) said that the TD located at 1,855 km east of Mindanao would enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between December 24 to 25, 2019.

The TD is currently moving west at a rate of 40 kilometers per hour (kph) with a strength of 40 kph and gustiness of 60 kph.

In a statement released to the media, PCG-7 said that all stations and substations in the region are on alert for the possible raising of the tropical storm signal at any time.

Once a storm signal is raised, sea travel is automatically suspended.

However, fishermen and sailors are also advised to watch out for gale warnings, as this will warn them of the condition of the sea, especially in the open sea.

“All coastal municipalities, maritime stakeholders/shipping companies, and fisherfolk to stay updated with the weather bulletin issued by Pagasa and not to venture out the sea if weather and sea condition is unfavorable,” said PCG-7 in the statement.

The PCG-7 already has quick response teams on stand by in case of emergencies, while all PCG vessels will be docked at safety points.

“Notice to Mariners (NOTAM) will be issued upon receipt of updated Pagasa weather Bulletin May we all keep safe, Merry Christmas to all,” said PCG-7.

The tropical depression is expected to landfall at the Caraga region or the Eastern Visayas. Pagasa said is expected to become stronger and is most likely to become a tropical storm.|dbs