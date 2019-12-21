Celebrating Christmas the Merrier & Cebuano Way

As they say, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to celebrate it the Cebuano way!

Filipinos are known to have one of the world’s longest Christmas celebrations. The 4-month long celebration starts when the year hits the “ber” months. Mama would then start flooding the house with ornaments, hanging the lights and building the Christmas tree. But fancy decorations are not the center of the holiday vibes; what matters most is the time well spent with loved ones.

For Cebuanos, there are always some reasons to celebrate a little bit merrier. Here we listed some of the most common and merrier ways Cebuanos celebrate Christmas:

Talisay’s Lechon

Each town in Cebu takes pride in its delicacies. For one, Talisay City is known for its tasty lechon. While there are many parts in Cebu that claim they have the best lechon, the Talisay lechon is definitely a must-try! Talisaynons have their secret recipe and secret ingredients.

The famous roasted pig is always present during the holidays, with the crispy skin as the main “pulutan” when it’s time to open the beer. Cebuanos of all ages definitely enjoy the lechon, even after the 25th. Didn’t finish the whole lechon? Don’t worry because it transforms into a paksiw the next day. Just add some soy sauce and vinegar and enough spices, and your rice partner is ready to serve. These ingredients also help your lechon last longer.

Simbang Gabi in historical churches

In a Catholic-dominated society, it is no surprise that most Filipinos practice the Simbang Gabi during the Christmas season. The Simbang Gabi is a nine-day series of dawn masses in anticipation for Christmas day. With the “ber” months bringing cooler mornings, it is a challenge for church goers to complete the nine dawn masses. It is believed that completing the Simbang Gabi grants one wish.

One of the oldest churches in Cebu is the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila in Talisay City. Cebuanos would love to complete their dawn masses here since the classic structure brings significance to their yuletide cheers.

Puto & sikwate warms up the tummy

Who doesn’t want to have a good cup of hot chocolate and a serving of hot puto after Simbang Gabi? Cebuanos would line up for a serving of hot chocolate and sticky rice known as puto and sikwate. This tandem is not only known during the holidays but is a year-round perfect breakfast-go-to.

Party hopping, unlimited food

Christmas parties and family gatherings are everywhere! Let’s face it, food keeps Filipinos together and saying no to invites is never an option. It’s a shame out tummy has a limit. Nonetheless, Cebuanos opt to schedule parties. One party is for lunch, the other is for dinner and the last one is for dessert.

Sing-along with your neighbors

After eating, it’s time to burn those calories. The best way to do this while sticking to the holiday vibes is karaoke time with your neighbors because who doesn’t love to sing-along? Karaoke is a thing in our country. Here in Cebu, singing along with your neighbors along the streets is common. Whether you hit or miss those high notes, it doesn’t matter. Cebuanos are known for their singing prowess and great confidence. So grab the mic and sing along with your neighbors!

No matter how you spend the holidays, nothing beats a time well spent with those who matters most in your life. Watching your favorite movies, sitting on your couch while enjoying some popcorn will do. Staying with your favorite home buddy the whole day is never a bad thing.

Here at Almond Drive, we make your holiday celebrations worthwhile. Whether it is a family gathering, or a huge party with friends, we got the holiday feel. Stay close to what matters most. Stay close at Almond Drive.