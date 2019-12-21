Former rebel killed in Santa Catalina; Colonel Entoma to cops: Protect FRs from NPAs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Provincial police in Negros Oriental are ordered to be more vigilant and to protect former rebels (FRs) who are targets of the New People’s Army (NPA) especially as the 51st founding anniversary of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) draws near.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), said he gave this order after a rebel returnee of Santa Catalina was killed by five heavily armed men, who were believed to be members of the NPA on December 21.

Entoma was referring to Marlon Almeniz of Sitio Takdog, Barangay Talalac, who was killed by suspected rebels.

Police Captain Michael Rubia, Santa Catalina Police Chief said in an interview said that the victim together with his parents were on their way to Sitio Manggahan to attend the fiesta celebration there when the suspects waylaid them. The parents of the victim who were not identified were unharmed.

Entoma said that former rebels were easy or soft targets of the rebels as the CPP founding anniversary on December 26 was fast approaching.

With this Entoma ordered police in the province to be vigilant and to protect the former rebels against the NPAs, who might target the former rebels. | dbs