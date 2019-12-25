‘Stranded’ passengers proceed to Cebu ports to reschedule trips

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stranded no more.

Or at least there is hope for stranded passengers to spend the remaining hours of Christmas Day with their families as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lifted the suspension on sea travel in Cebu and the neighboring provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Leyte, and Samar.

At 11 a.m., shuttle services arranged by the Cebu City Government brought all the passengers, who were housed in the gym of Abellana National High School, to the sea ports so they can finally go home to their families.

As of 5 p.m. of Christmas Day, December 25, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) said there are no more passengers sheltered in the gym.

“Ang uban nilakaw na aron makaabot sila sa mga barko. Ang uban nihinay-hinay na og hawa. Ang sa atoa, ato nalang sila tanan dalhun sa mga ports aron maghuwat nalang sila didto sa ilang mga barko,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ybones, the head of DSWS.

(Others have left so they can still make it to the next trips. Others left the gym. On our part, we brought the passengers to the ports so they can wait for ships there.)

Ybones said the passengers await for their rescheduled trips at the ports of departure.

Renalyn Santos, 34, is thankful to the Cebu City Government for giving her temporary shelter while she was stranded in Cebu.

Santos works in Manila as a factory worker.

She was on her way home to Ormoc City, Leyte when her trip was cancelled on December 23, Monday, due to Typhoon Ursula.

“Nagpasalamat ko kay naa koy nakatulgan diri sa Cebu City. Gitagaan mig pagkaon pud. Merry Christmas gihapon,” said Santos.

(I am thankful because I had shelter here in Cebu City. We were given food. It’s still a Merry Christmas.)

She is now excited to go home.

But when she went to the shipping company, the next available trip given to her is on Friday, December 27, as all the other trips have been fully booked.

But there is no trace of sadness in Santos’ face.

She is just grateful to be alive this season. / celr