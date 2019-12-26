Healthy New Year’s resolution you can actually keep up with

New Year is just right in the corner. Are you excited for 2020? If you are, for sure, you have been looking forward to new things.

They say New Year is for new beginnings. However, who said we couldn’t bring old habits as the new year unfolds? No one. That’s why you don’t have to be torn apart between your old habits and new year’s resolutions.

If you ask what are the things in our list for 2020, without any second thoughts, it will roll over to continuous self-care, fitness, and health. With these, 2020 will be definitely your year.

Did that motivate you? Find out more here and begin the year with a fresh start.

Green is the Color of the Year

Before it cause confusion, the color of the year will be Pantone. It is a shade of dark blue, a reminiscent of the sky at dusk. Which means anticipating a new beginning. So much of that, we also like to tell you it is green. Green stands for more leafy vegetables in your diet. Leafy vegetables are essential for your diet since it is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibers but low in calories. Also, these vegetables offer various health benefits.

Drink your Water

You can’t always blame it to Climate Change if you always feel hot and thirsty. What’s the best way to quench your thirst? Well, forget about sodas and other sugary beverages. Because drinking a lot of water is enough to keep the cool balanced in your body. Replenish your body and get rid of the toxicity with clean water. The last thing you would want is to see your self burning extra carbs in the gym.

Relax and Meditate

If you find yourself staring at the ceiling with nothing to do to pass some time, meditating or going to the spa will be a good idea. It would help if you untightened the knots in your muscles so you can sleep better, get rid of stress, and let the blood pressure flow. If that does not seem a good idea, I don’t know what is.

Workout Regularly

Imagine your body is taking up some extra pounds from the holiday calories. What are you going to do? It is no brainer to hit the gym and burn the extra weight you gain. Working out is not just about burning unwanted body fats; it is also to tone your muscles, improve the circulation of blood, and lower blood pressure.

Nobody wants an unhealthy body. Being healthy is a protocol, especially if your daily routine demands a lot from you. To be healthy, start figuring out how to improve your lifestyle. And be mindful of what your body consumes.

So, are you looking for a fitness gym to start working out? We can recommend an accessible gym within the heart of Cebu City. So you don’t have to brave the hassle and bustle of the Metro.

Head to Ayala Center Cebu, 4th floor in Cebu Business Park, and become a member. The best thing about the gym is you can bring your friends for extra motivation.