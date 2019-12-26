2,300 public school teachers in Mandaue City to receive P10K aid on December 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 2,300 public school teachers in the City of Mandaue will receive P10,000 cash assistance from the city government.

Lawyer Regal Oliva, Mandaue City treasurer, told CDN Digital that teachers would only need to present two government identification card (IDs) upon claiming their financial aid tomorrow, December 27, 2019.

Oliva, however, refused to disclose the location of the financial aid distribution in order to ensure the safety of the teachers.

He also assured that the public school teachers were already informed about the venue of the distribution.

Those teachers, who cannot attend the distribution may send a representative and special power of attorney (SPA), so that they can still claim the amount.

He said that unclaimed financial aid would be returned to the general fund of the city and teachers could no longer claim it.

“Incentive man gud ni siya di man gud ni ingon nga right of a teacher, it’s a privilege. So you have to get it during the time, during the schedule. Mura ra pod ni siya ug sa senior citizen. Once nga dili ka kakuha, ibalik na sa general fund, dili na gyud na makobra ug balik,” Oliva said.

(It’s an incentive so they could not say that this is the right of a teacher but it’s a privilege. So you have to get it during the time, during the schedule. It is like the incentive given to senior citizen. Once, you cannot get it, then this will be returned to the general fund. You cannot claim it at a later date.

Last year, the city also distributed financial aid to teachers worth P5,000.

The distribution will start at 1:00 p.m.| dbslic