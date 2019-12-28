Scenes of fire-hit firecracker storage area in Kinalumsan
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — These are some scenes after a fire hit a house which stores firecrackers in Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.
The past 2 p.m. December 28, 2019 fire damaged other rooms for rent of the house.
Residents in the area said that they heard a loud explosion and saw black, think smoke rising from the house.
The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department declared the fire under control around 3 p.m., a few minutes after it was raised to a third alarm at 2:49 p.m.
As of this time, the fire department has not yet declared fire out at the fire scene.
/dbs
