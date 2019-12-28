outbrain

Scenes of fire-hit firecracker storage area in Kinalumsan

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim December 28,2019 - 04:52 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines —  These are some scenes after a fire hit a house which stores firecrackers in Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

The past 2 p.m. December 28, 2019 fire damaged other rooms for rent of the house.

Residents in the area said that they heard a loud explosion and saw black, think smoke rising from the house.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department declared the fire under control around 3 p.m., a few minutes after it was raised to a third alarm at 2:49 p.m.

As of this time, the fire department has not yet declared fire out at the fire scene.

Firefighters survey the fire scene during the fire that hit a house in Sitio Kinalunsan, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City. | Alven Marie A. Timtim

 

These are what’s left of the firecrackers stored in a house that was destroyed by fire in Lapu-Lapu City. | Alven Marie A. Timtim

 

Firefighters check the scene of the fire in Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City. | Alven Marie A. Timtim

 

Firefighters make sure that the fire will not start up again in Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City. | Alven Marie A. Timtim

/dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.