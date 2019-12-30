P3.4M shabu seized; 3 men nabbed in Quiot buy-bust operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs was confiscated from three men, who were arrested in a buy-bust operation at past 4 p.m. today, December 30, 2019, at Sitio Mayupay, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

According to Police Chief Master Sergeant Aristocles Gutierrez of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas (PDEG-7), the police unit that conducted the operation, that their target was a certain “Allan,” whom they have placed under surveillance for almost a month.

Gutierrez said that Allan was among the three men, who were arrested during the operation.

He said that the suspected shabu were found sealed inside a large green Chinese tea bag weighing at least 500 grams./dbs