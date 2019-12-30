Carbon cops raid warehouse in Cebu City, seize P500K worth of illegal firecrackers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least half a million pesos worth of firecrackers were confiscated after police raided a warehouse in Sitio Lutaw-lutaw, Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City at past 1 p.m. of Monday, December 30, 2019.

Police Captain Alvin Llamedo, Carbon Police Station chief, said the firecrackers they confiscated included 34,560 pieces of bingala, sky beauty fireworks, roman candle, fountain, colorful shots, whistle bomb/shotgun, libintador/rambo, pop-up, thunder fireworks and sprinklers.

Llamedo said that the raid on the warehouse was conducted after they received reports about the illegal sale of the firecrackers.

The raid happened two days after Carbon policemen raided an establishment in Calderon Street in Barangay Ermita on December 27, where they confiscated 170,000 pieces of firecrackers worth at least P323,000.

The latest raid brought the illegal firecracker haul of the Carbon policemen in three days at P800,000

Llamedo said that they were verifying the names of the owner of the warehouse, who would possibly be facing a case for violating Republic Act 7183 or an Act regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

He said the warehouse owner could also be charged for violating executive order 28 providing for the regulation and control and use of firecracker and pyrotechnic devices.

The warehouse raid was conducted after Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, acting Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, ordered to strictly implement inspections of warehouses especially in the downtown area to make sure that there would be no firecracker traders storing or selling in unauthorized areas in the city.

The Cebu City government has designated an area at the South Road Properties as the designated firecracker zone where vendors can sell their firecrackers.

“Hindi lang itong mga small traders, we’re going after itong mga bodega ng mga illegal traders talaga,” said Soriano.

(We’re not only after the small traders but the warehouses that are illegally storing or selling frecrackers.)

Soriano said they would continue to confiscate illegally sold firecrackers and hopefully achieve the zero firecracker injuries that Mayor Edgardo Labella was targeting for the New Year in the city./dbs