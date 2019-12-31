From tapasero to maestro: The success story of a sugarcane harvester from Medellin, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—How far can you go to reach that dream of becoming somebody someday?

Let this inspiring success story of a native from Medellin town, northern Cebu ignite that passion in you to keep moving forward until you reach your goal.

Melvin Osabel Buracho, 27, shared his story to CDN Digital in the hopes of inspiring others like him in the provinces.

Buracho used to work in the sugarcane plantations of Medellin as a “tapasero” and slowly but surely worked his way to being a private school teacher.

Tapasero is the term used by farmers for those who harvest sugarcane plants for processing.

Buracho said his story is not that different from other success stories but he would still want to share it, nevertheless.

“I came from a family of grade-schoolers. I graduated elementary with honors paving way for me to apply for a scholarship for high school. None of my family members has gone to highschool except me at that time. I used to walk for three kilometers from our house to my school but that did not stop me,” says Buracho.

During his high school days, he works as a tapasero in his free time to support his education.

He said things got a little more challenging when, just days before graduating high school, his father died.

“When my father died I had to step up for my family, to help my mother and to support my younger sister so she can also finish high school, so I left the province and worked in malls,” recalls Buracho.

For six years he dedicated his life to his family but never did he forget his dream to finish college to fulfill his promise to his father.

“In September 2015, I went home and went to my father’s grave to ask for guidance. I applied in our LGU (local government unit) for a scholarship and I was blessed. I took the program Bachelor of Elementary Education, major in General Education in Cebu Normal University Medellin Campus” says Buracho.

During his college days, he seldom worked as a tapasero and instead worked as a tutor to some kids in their school.

His hard work paid off when Buracho graduated as cum laude last May 23, 2019.

Reviewing for the licensure examination was a bit of a challenge for him as well as he sometimes missed classes because of his work as a tutor.

“During the review sessions, I sometimes missed classes because I worked and at the same time was reviewing, but I see to it that I can cope with the lesson by making extra efforts, and time to study,” says Buracho.

But still, Buracho succeeded and is now a licensed professional teacher. And even though he feels he has succeeded with his mission, he still wants to continue inspiring others with his story.

“I did it! I fulfilled my promise to my father and will pay it forward to others hopefully with this story,” says Buracho. /bmjo