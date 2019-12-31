outbrain

Fire damages Spider Taxi storage room

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | December 31,2019 - 04:16 PM

Fire broke at the garage of Spider Taxi located in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines –  Fire damaged the storage room of Spider Taxi that is located inside their compound in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Richard Sacedo of the Cebu City Fire Department said that the alarm was reported at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, or just a few hours before the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sacedo said they already dispatched fire fighters to the area.

The fire was placed under control at 4:04 p.m., he added. / dcb

