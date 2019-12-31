Fire damages Spider Taxi storage room
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fire damaged the storage room of Spider Taxi that is located inside their compound in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.
Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Richard Sacedo of the Cebu City Fire Department said that the alarm was reported at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, or just a few hours before the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Sacedo said they already dispatched fire fighters to the area.
The fire was placed under control at 4:04 p.m., he added. / dcb
