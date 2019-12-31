Palma: Bring good memories of 2019 to 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Bring the good memories of 2019 to 2020.

This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma in his homily during the New Year’s eve mass he officiated at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on December 31, 2019, at least two hours before the new year.

Palma said the faithful must remember the good memories and learnings from bad memories and carry them on to 2020.

“What do we treasure in our hearts? Maanindot nga bahandi, pagsaulog, mao kani ang maghatag natog kusog sa paglabang sa bago nga tuig. (Beautiful treasures, celebration, this would give us the strength to succeed in the new year),” said Palma in his homily.

https://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/538707700052709/

The prelate recounted the highlights of the archdiocese in 2019, including the celebration of the weeklong National Days for the Youth, which the archdiocese hosted in April 2019.

He also reminisced on the reassignments of his auxiliary bishops, Bishop Dennis Villarojo, who is now the bishop of Malolos, and Bishop Oscar Jaime Llaneta Florencio, who is now the bishop of the military ordinariate of the Philippines.

In the same year, the archdiocese welcomed a new auxiliary bishop, new Bishop Midyphil Billones, who has taken Palma’s side in leading the Cebu flock.

In December 2019, the archdiocese also kicked off the 500-day countdown for the Quincentennial Celebration of Christianity in the Philippines, which will be celebrated in 2021.

With this, Palma said the archdiocese will use 2020 to prepare for the big celebration in 2021. He urged the faithful to help in their own ways through prayers and participation in the archdiocese’s activities.

“Look back to the past and thank the Lord sa iyang kaayo (for His goodness). Keep the many wonders of Christ’s love when we cross 2020. We don’t really know what the future holds, but we know who holds the future. It is in the hands of God,” said the archbishop.

Palma also said he hopes for a better 2020, where peace will reign in Cebu and in the hearts of the faithful. /bmjo