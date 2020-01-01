1 killed, 2 injured in Barangay Kinasang-an shooting incident 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Sitio Paradise, Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo were spending time outside of their houses on the first day of 2020 when they heard gunshots from a certain direction a few minutes past noon.

Just like a scene from an action film, an unknown assailant was seen chasing and shooting a man, who was later identified as Junrey Abapo.

Police Staff Master Sergeant Gregorio Gerames, desk officer of the Pardo Police Station, said Abapo died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds from the shooting incident which happened a few minutes past noon on Wednesday, January 1.

The shooting incident also injured two residents of the area, Alejandro Cabrera and an eight-year-old boy.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Gerames said Cabrera and the minor were immediately rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds during the shooting incident.

Gerames, relaying the investigation of Police Corporal Jamos Tardios, the main investigator of the case, said a hot pursuit may be conducted when the suspect is positively identified.

“Wala man kaayo maningog sa mga nakakita pero ato na tong giidentify,” said Gerames.

(No witnesses are willing to speak about the incident but we are trying to identify the suspect.)

Gerames said they are currently conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the death of Abapo. / celr