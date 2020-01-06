PRO-7 chief: 6K policemen to be deployed for Fiesta Señor 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 6,000 policemen will be deployed in Metro Cebu to help secure the Fiesta Señor celebration.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, announced in a press conference that they had accounted a total of 5,345 policemen to be deployed in several areas in Metro Cebu.

But De Leon said they also planned to increase the number to 6,000 by tapping additional police personnel from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and other nearby provinces.

He said that the need to augment would be necessary to ensure that the operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) would not be greatly affected.

“We cannot disturb the normal business of our Cebu City Police. This is why we will be augmenting forces from the provincial police command and nearby provinces to address this,” he added.

A send-off Mass for the police, and first aid responders from different government agencies tasked to secure the Fiesta Señor celebration was held today, at 2 p.m. at Plaza Sugbu, Cebu City. /dbs